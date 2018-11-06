Try 1 month for 99¢

Alfred Johnson

TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 11 a.m. November 7 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you plant a tree in Alfred’s honor and notify the them.

Cliff Hinkle

TWIN FALLS — Services at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.

Shirley A. Van Andel

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 9 at Bridgeview Estates in the Blue Lake Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Moyra Riggen

HAILEY — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hailey. Services are under the direction of Wood River Chapel, Hailey.

Bev Hall

JEROME — Celebration of life gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

John Gordon

TWIN FALLS — Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 10 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — 19th Ward, 680 Hankins Road North, Twin Falls. Funeral service will begin at 10 am.

Wade Gerber

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 9 at the Magic Valley Veterans/Rock Creek Cemetery in Hansen. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Betty Walquist

HEYBURN — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday November 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Heyburn 2nd Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Charlene Reynolds

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.

Rose L. Bingham

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Tiffany Clark

MURTAUGH — Funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, November 12 at Parke ‘s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 11 at the funeral home.

