Carlos Carnahan, 91, of Heyburn passed away Thursday , May 30, 2019 at home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Bonnie Jean Schrock

PAUL – Bonnie Jean Schrock, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St., with the Rev. David L. Madden officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

