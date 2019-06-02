Carlos Carnahan, 91, of Heyburn passed away Thursday , May 30, 2019 at home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Bonnie Jean Schrock
PAUL – Bonnie Jean Schrock, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St., with the Rev. David L. Madden officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.