Clifford Ernest Smith, 86, of Jerome passed away, Friday, February 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Marilyn J. LaCroix, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

