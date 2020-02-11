Janet H. Darmofal, 71, of Jerome, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Juan Juarez, 34, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Pierre White Hawk, 65, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kenneth C. Coiner, 79, of Twin Falls, took his final golf swing on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at home with his family. Ken will be cremated by his best friend and business partner. A celebration of life will be announced and held in the Spring. He is under the care of Heidi Heil at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
