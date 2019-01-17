Lester Ronald Badger, 79, of Rupert, Idaho passed away Monday, January 14, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen mortuary.
John Gallegos Jr., 75, of Rupert, Idaho passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Wesley Bruce Cantrell, 46, of Buhl, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Linda S. Crocket, 75, of Hansen, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Services are under the arrangement of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
