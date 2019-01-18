Try 1 month for 99¢

Alpha "Lolly" Hann, 91, Filer, Idaho passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Bonnie Marie Dorris, 88, of Burley formerly of Dietrich passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Highland Estates. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home Burley.

