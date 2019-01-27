Try 1 month for 99¢

Gary LeRoy Jones, a 74-year-old resident of Rupert, died Friday, January 25, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1650 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.

Claudine R. Wilson, 98, of Buhl, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Christopher R. Freeborn, 41, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Load comments