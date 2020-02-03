{{featured_button_text}}

Renae Gillette Renz, a 76-year-old resident of Paul, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Guy Paul Callen, 88, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Joseph M. Dunkel, 94, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Cheryl Anne Phillips, 65, of Wendell, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in an automobile accident. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Loren F. Vader, 89, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

