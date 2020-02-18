Morris “Rocky” McMahan, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away at home with loving family at his side, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Free, 72, of Burley, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ernest White, 78, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Twin Falls Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Rosa Fennell, 98, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jeffery Lynn Egbert, 61, of Kimberly, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” LeRoy Davis, 82 of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
