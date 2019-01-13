James W. Pate, 89, of Gooding died, Friday, January 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Barbara Kreft, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on January 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jane Toupin of Twin Falls passed away on January 9th, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. To view her full life sketch or share memories and condolences please go to:www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.