James W. Pate, 89, of Gooding died, Friday, January 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Barbara Kreft, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on January 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jane Toupin of Twin Falls passed away on January 9th, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. To view her full life sketch or share memories and condolences please go to:www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

