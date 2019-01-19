Vera Hadley Steiner, an 82-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John Gallegos Jr., 75, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Acequa 1st Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 20403 5th St. Acequa. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January, 20 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
