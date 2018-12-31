Susan Curry, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jerry L. Lyons, a 75-year-old Heyburn resident, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care, in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Betty J. Reichert, 87 of Twin Falls passed away Saturday December 22, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, December 28 . Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Laci Dawn Burkhart, 35, of Willow Creek, Montana, formerly of Buhl, Idaho, died Monday, December 24, 2018. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Joyce “Lauri” Herriett, 69, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
