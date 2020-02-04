Venna Kae Ward, 67, of Almo, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Won Cha Baker, 67, of Kimberly, passed away in a Boston, Massachusetts hospital on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please leave your condolences at Reynoldschapel.com
You have free articles remaining.
Greta L Sharp, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 1, 2020. Cremation will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Koby Bryant Lourenzo, 19, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence. No public services are planned. Memories and condolences may be left on Koby’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.