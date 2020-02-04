{{featured_button_text}}

Venna Kae Ward, 67, of Almo, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Won Cha Baker, 67, of Kimberly, passed away in a Boston, Massachusetts hospital on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please leave your condolences at Reynoldschapel.com

Greta L Sharp, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 1, 2020. Cremation will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Koby Bryant Lourenzo, 19, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at his residence. No public services are planned. Memories and condolences may be left on Koby’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments