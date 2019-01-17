Try 1 month for 99¢

Lester Ronald Badger, 79, Rupert, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Private Family arrangement will be held under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Richard Nelson, 72, of Oakley, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Nancy L Prentice, 63, of Jerome, died Wednesday, January, 16, 2019 at her residence in Jerome. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

