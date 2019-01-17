Lester Ronald Badger, 79, Rupert, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Private Family arrangement will be held under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Richard Nelson, 72, of Oakley, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Nancy L Prentice, 63, of Jerome, died Wednesday, January, 16, 2019 at her residence in Jerome. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.