Walter Mai

RUPERT — A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 13, at the Paul Cemetery. (Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)

Rynold Baumgartner

BURLEY — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 16th St., Burley, with a viewing one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home.

David A. Munroe

MERIDIAN — Celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church located at 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Betty Baxter

BOISE — Betty’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Boise.

Lonnie Keith Wright

BUHL —- Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Buhl. A viewing will be held from 5—7 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Anna Beth Jones

JEROME — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Jerome LDS Second Ward Chapel, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. (Farnsworth Mortuary)

Winnie West

RICHFIELD — Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 16, 2018 at the Richfield L.D.S. Church. Interment will follow at the Oakley Cemetery at 3:30 p.m..

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Don A Greenwell

PAUL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Lively Reannon Asher

BOISE – Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be Basin Cemetery in Oakley.

Juanita Medellin

OAKLEY — Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at St. Thérèse The Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley, Idaho.

Roger Wonenberg

BUHL — Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Seventh-Day Adventist church (131 Grandview Drive). Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.

William Coffey

RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at at 11 a.m.Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.

