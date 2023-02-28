Feb. 2, 1956—Feb. 17, 2023

BURLEY — Scott B. Adams, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 17, 2023, at the age of 67. He passed away in his home with his wife’s hand in his hand and with a beautiful view of his favorite mountains. His loving heart and smile, his little chuckle, and his enormous talent will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Scott was born at the Cottage Hospital in Burley, ID, to parents Jack B. and Helen Owens Adams on February 2, 1956. He spent his early life on the family farm in Declo, ID, where he grew up and went to school. He graduated from Declo High School in 1974. Growing up he enjoyed playing football, cooking, riding his horse, Poncho, and playing Batman & Robin with his friends and neighbors.

Scott loved Declo. He purchased the family farm and built his home and family there. Scott married the love of his life, Teresa Moore, on April 10, 1982. They proudly welcomed their first child, Abrey, in 1985; their first son, James, in 1987; and another beautiful daughter, Bethany, in 1994. When the kids were young Scott and Teresa enjoyed getting together with the family for camping, waterskiing, 4-wheeling, and family reunions.

In Scott’s early career he worked for Simplot Soil Builders and Burley Processing, and later, J.R. Simplot Company, where he worked for 27 years. He took much pride in his job. He engineered and illustrated many of the Simplot training manuals and was flown all over the U.S. to train other facilities. After retiring from Simplot, Scott and Teresa ran a small construction company called Spring Creek Construction. He later worked for the Cassia County School District and retired in 2018. He loved working with children and was especially delighted in getting to see his grandkids every day. He was beloved by all the staff and kids and had a special bond with many of them.

Scott had a great work ethic and was extremely detail oriented. If he put his mind to something he was going to do the job to his standard of perfection, even if it took him twice the amount of time to do it. He was a perfectionist. You can see a reflection of that in his artwork. Every detail is on point. Every hidden image has a meaning and every highlight has a shadow. His work is truly remarkable.

Scott spent his retired years pursuing his many gifts, talents, and hobbies and was a jack of all trades. He was an incredible artist, carpenter, teacher, mentor, and philosopher. Some of his hobbies included oil painting, rock polishing and collecting, building, gardening, and tending to his beautiful yard, where he enjoyed growing raspberries, strawberries, and pumpkins. He loved spending time with his grandkids who lived just down the road. He was a collector of many things. He loved to dance, sing karaoke, and entertain. He also enjoyed playing Santa for the schools and his grandkids. For almost a decade Scott and his daughter, Abrey, hosted a Christmas charity event called Santa in The Studio. The community absolutely loved him. He often received compliments from others about his kind eyes, his sweet spirit, and his loving Santa-like essence. It was truly something special.

Scott was loved by many. He had a charitable heart and a love for others. He had the gift of gather. He knew how to bring people together. He and Teresa hosted many parties and gatherings as well as charity auctions and dinners for people in need. Scott and Teresa had a Dutch oven restaurant in Declo for a short time called The Iron Kettle. Scott was a phenomenal cook. Many people say his Dutch oven cooking was the best they’d ever had.

Scott was an extremely spiritual man who had a deep personal relationship with God. He was deeply loved by his family and the community. He will be cherished and missed beyond measure.

Scott is survived by his wife, Teresa; children: Abrey (Owen) Watterson, James Adams, and Bethany (Talon) Hendrix; grandchildren: Hayden Thaxton, Allie Adams, and Paisley Adams; sisters: Jackee Fairchild, Cindy (Steve) Dal Soglio, and Candee Jane (Will) Proctor; and brother, Kenneth (KC) Adams. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen; his siblings: John Adams, Dennis Summers, Janet Wagner, Russel Fisher, and Kristee Staley.

The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial followed at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends were received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.