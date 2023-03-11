May 30, 1957 - March 7, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend lost his long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP Disease) on March 7, 2023 at Bennett Hills Skilled Nursing Center in Gooding, Idaho where he had resided since last June.

Scot was the third of five children and only son born to Virgil and Ardith Berney on May 30, 1957 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He was a mischievous little tow head who took great fun in teasing his sisters and girl cousins. He grew up on a small farm south of Twin Falls. When he wasn't driving tractor or taking care of cows, he loved to explore Rock Creek Canyon with his friends.

His favorite sport was basketball, and his favorite player was Larry Bird. Wednesday nights would find him at the gym of the Presbyterian Church playing basketball. He loved racing dirt bikes which resulted in a broken arm one time.

As a young man he was a pool shark. He played on the Magic Valley Men's Pool League and in 1998 he won first place. The league was suffering from financial issues that year and instead of the usual awards banquet and huge first place trophy, they had cold cuts and Scot's trophy was significantly smaller than the first-place trophy from the previous years. Scot was so angry about that, he quit the league and never really enjoyed playing pool again. You might say he had no gray areas in what he believed to be right and wrong, and he felt that was definitely wrong!

When Scot was 19, he went to work for Peterson Bros. Construction putting up metal buildings. He later worked for many years as a truck driver delivering freight for USF Reddaway until he retired around 2017. The symptoms of PSP were beginning to show at that time, but he wasn't diagnosed until the first part of 2021.

Scot was very loyal to his family. He took great joy in all his nieces and nephews. They never just called him by his first name; they always referred to him as Scot Berney. We always laughed about that.

Scot loved pugs and he owned three – Riley, Toonzie and Gus. He was one of the most devoted dog owners ever born and walked them whether it was sunny, raining or snowing. When Riley lost use of his back legs, he took him to Ketchum and had surgery on his spine. The surgery only helped for a short time so Scot bought him a dog wheelchair and would be seen walking all over Twin Falls with Riley in that wheelchair. He was quite a guy and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Scot is survived by his mother – Ardith Berney of Twin Falls; his father and stepmother – Virgil and Amy Jo Berney of Buhl; sisters – Janet (Lonnie) Johnston of Buhl, Brenda (Bob) Greer of Clinton, Utah, Linda (Steve) Upton of Twin Falls and Lori Wayment of Twin Falls; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his one-eyed goof ball dog – Gus.

Scot was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents – Vernon “Buzz” and Bessie Berney; his maternal grandparents – Benjamin and Winnie Dell Hampton; and his beloved dogs – Riley and Toonzie.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and management of Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls where Scot resided for one year; and the staff and management of Bennett Hills Skilled Nursing in Gooding for all their excellent care, compassion and friendship to Scot and to his family. We would also like to thank Dr. Gies and all his staff at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding for the excellent care they gave to Scot.

A private family viewing will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls with Pastor Clint Lutz presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scot's name to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.