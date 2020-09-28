Sarah Belle Whitaker Tschaekof

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 28,1927 — September 25, 2020

Our very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Sarah, left us Friday Sept. 25 at the age of 93 in Twin Falls, ID. She remained coherent and engaged to the end. Sarah was born in Dunn Center, North Dakota March 28,1927 to J.M. And Edith Whitaker and lived her entire childhood in the same house and in the same rural community. As a teenager during WWII, she drove her dad’s gas truck and delivered gas to farmers because there were no men available. At that time, she also served as her church’s organist and played at funerals for fallen soldiers from the area.

Sarah graduated with her credentials from (then) Dickinson State Teacher’s College and thus began a lifelong career teaching in a variety of settings.

In 1949 she married Rueben Tschaekofske and she taught in a one room schoolhouse living in the country while Rueben completed his engineering degree in Fargo, ND at NDSU. Together they lived in 6 different states and lived and traveled internationally.