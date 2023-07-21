Feb. 19, 1959 - July 12, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Sara Lynn (Sterling) Strough, 64, passed on July 12, 2023 at her son's home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Sara was born on February 19, 1959 to Lehman Newell and Betty (Lou) Sterling in Waukegan, Illinois. She was predominately raised in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School.

She went on to college in Boise where she met Randy Charles Strough and they had their son, Jacob Lehman Strough. Although they divorced, they remained friends throughout the years.

Sara graduated from Boise State in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She practiced as a Registered Nurse in Gooding and subsequently moved to Texas where she specialized in Cardiac ICU for several years and then returned to Twin Falls to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and graduated from Idaho State University in 2002. After doing some substitute teaching, she returned to nursing working as an advocate for patients with a major insurance company. She retired early from that position due to health issues.

Sara was extremely passionate with her love for music. She routinely placed her violin at gigs and jammed with her friends in the Twin Falls area. She also loved spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens sharing the fruits of her labor with her friends and family. She loved the outdoors and over the years went on many camping trips, river runs, water skiing competitions.

Sara is survived by her son, Jacob Lehman Strough, her sisters: Catherine (Jimmy) Gower, of Kerrville, TX, Lorinda (Doug) Grant of Eden, ID and brother, Michael (Linda) Sterling of Hansen as well as number of nieces and nephews that deeply loved their “Aunt Sara”.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly encourages you to make a donation towards Sara's final and unexpected expenses or one of her favorite charities. You are welcome to make that contribution by calling or mail to:

White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, ATTN: Sara Sterling- Strough, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301 - 208-733-4900, Arbor Day Foundation - arborday.org,

St. Lebre Indian School - https://www.stlabre.org/ways-to-give-copy/faq/ or

World Wildlife Fund - https://wildaid.org/about/ways-to-give/.