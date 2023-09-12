Santos A. Fuentes

Feb. 17, 1945 - Aug. 28, 2023

Santos A. Fuentes, 78, unexpectedly passed at her home, surrounded by family, and loved ones on August 28, 2023. Santos was born in Alamo, TX on February 17, 1945, to Nicolas Arredondo and Carlotta G. Arredondo. Santos was the youngest of six siblings. Santos and her family would migrate to Idaho and Oregon in her adolescent years. Santos had an amazing work ethic that carried down to her children and grandchildren. Santos married the love of her life, Espiridion J. Fuentes on September 23, 1962, at the age of 17. They were happily married for 59 years until Espiridion's passing in 2021. Together they raised five amazing children, Norma Fuentes, Gabriel Fuentes, Espiridion Fuentes, Irma Fuentes, and Fernando Fuentes.

Santos and Espiridion made Rupert, ID their home for over 56 years. Santos was known for her love, kindness, caring, and for having a heart of gold and of course her amazing cooking. Although Santos only had five children of her own, she had several bonus children whom she loved very much. Santos loved unconditionally. She was truly an example of our Lord Jesus Christ, a true Proverbs 31 woman.

Santos is survived by four children: Norma Fuentes, Gabriel Fuentes (Sandra), Irma Fuentes and Fernando Fuentes (Melissa). 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, additional bonus grandchildren, one brother-in law, Juan Fuentes; one sister-in-law, Zenaida R. Arredondo; cousin, Espernaza Gonzales and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved immensely.

Santos was preceded in death by her husband, Espiridion J. Fuentes; parents, Nicolas and Carlota G Arredondo; son, Espiridion "Pete" Fuentes; sister, Felicitas Marin; brothers: Roman Arredondo, Pablo Arredondo, Domingo Arredondo, Nicolas Arredondo, and Jesus Arredondo.

The family would like to thank the Hospice nurse from Horizon Health and Hospice, Betsy. Also, Pastor Dan Hendricks for your love and prayers.

We want to thank Emma Arredondo and Marta Hernadez for loving mom as you do. For constantly checking up on her and being there for her.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday September 4, 2023, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 5, 2023, at the Grace Church in Rupert, with pastor Dan Hendricks. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.