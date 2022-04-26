Sandra "Sam" McClellan Wojcik

October 23, 1954 - April 21, 2022

“The South Hills Lights Lady”

Sandra McClellan Wojcik passed away peacefully after a long battle of dementia under the thoughtful care of Encompass Hospice. She was born in Yokosuka, Japan to Janie (Darlene) Boyce McClellan and Eugene Barrett McClellan who was stationed in the Navy. As a Navy-brat, she attended 13 schools before seventh grade, which made her hate always being the new kid. Her family finally settled in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1972. In high school she was active in swimming and played drums in a band.

Sam's childhood was not easy which made her very independent. Sam decided to venture off on her own to San Francisco after high school. Working as a book binder for a publishing company, she had a son, Joshua. She moved back to Twin Falls after three years and worked at Kay's Supper Club and King's Department Store. She met Roy in 1975 and they were married in 1977. They had a daughter, Melanie, in 1978.

Sam and Roy moved to Hansen and built their dream home up in Rock Creek Canyon in 1991. Sam had many interests over the years including being a youth t-ball coach, an avid bowler, an expert gardener, an amazing cook, and raising and showing Persian cats.

Sam loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and would go out of her to make those holidays special. Many will remember the sequined calendars, needlepoint tapestries, and the ornate Cracker Box Christmas ornaments she would often give as gifts. She loved to cook and would have family and orphaned friends over for Thanksgiving dinner. Many in the Magic Valley will remember the Christmas lights that decorated their home and the Rock Creek General store for 30 years. Sam was the driving force that kept that family tradition going while becoming the family tradition for thousands of families in the region. She could spot a burned-out lightbulb from a mile away.

Sam had a bright and caring personality and always wanted to help those less fortunate and the underdog. She was silently active in the East End Providers and donated to many causes. For several years, Sam would buy gifts for people in nursing homes that were unable to celebrate Christmas with family. Being a person that avoided the spotlight, she never wanted to be formally recognized for the many things she did for others in the community. Sam and Roy were honored as Kimberly Good Neighbors for the work they did in the community.

She was also well-known for being ornery, stubborn, with a fiery disposition. Even while being a shy person, Sam was able to make an impression wherever she went. After Roy and Sam built the Rock Creek General Store, Sam was a welcoming face until her health started to worsen. She helped many local kids over the years learn the value of hard work, determination, and responsibility.

Sam was deeply spiritual and was curious about many things, including religions of all types. She was interested in biblical archeology, genealogy, and read many books about the life of Jesus and was a non-denominational Christian. When Sam wanted to talk to God, she would sit beside the creek and seek solace there. Sam travelled the world and to every continent except Antarctica. She loved cruises and trying pastry shops in foreign cities. She had a deep love for anything chocolate or sparkly.

Sam was preceded in death her three sisters Vickey Zuckschwerdt, Linda Cook, and Sherry Sandberg. She was also preceded in death by her mother Darlene Fuqua and father Eugene McClellan and granddaughter Caitlynn Markell.

Sam is survived by her husband Roy, her son Josh, and her daughter Melanie Markell and son-in-law Josh Markell. She also has two grandsons, Alexander and Samuel.

Not being one for pomp and formality, there will be a simple graveside service on Thursday, April 28th, 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and aunt.