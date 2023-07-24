Dec. 6, 1945—July 18, 2023

Sandra Rae Schaer passed away on July 18 2023. Sandy was born on December 6 1945 in Flagler Colorado, the youngest of three daughters born to Robert and Ruby Scott.

In 1947, the family packed up and moved to Idaho, finally settling in the Castleford area. Sandy graduated in 1964 from Castleford High School, and not long after, she met the man that she would spend the next 58 years with, Fred Schaer.

Fred and Sandy were married in September of 1965, and soon after settled on their farm SE of Castleford. In 1974 her only son, Charles, was born.

Sandy began her nursing career in the late 70s working for Dr. C.F. Wurster, which she immensely enjoyed. Dr. Wurster convinced Sandy to attend the nursing program at CSI and in 1984 she became an RN. After Dr. Wurster retired, she worked as a nurse for Dr. Porter and then the Emery brothers. After about three years with the Emerys, she began working at the Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital, where she was a family practice nurse, a family practice nurse coordinator, and finally the head of Occupational Health. When the Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital was sold, she went to work at St. Benedict’s as the head of Occupational Health until she retired in 2007 to take care of her father.

During her retirement years, she enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast, sewing, embroidery, quilting, and lunch/dinner get-togethers with her dear friends, Sharon Slagel, Gay Park, Mel Martin, Ann Bybee, and Barbara Holloway(Mom dearly loved all of you!).

Sandy is survived by her husband, Fred of Buhl, her son, Charles of Elko, Nevada, sister, Aridith(Hubert) Monzel of Burlington, Wisconsin, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Scott, and her sister Meredith.

Fred and Charles would like to extend a special thanks to: Dr. Jared Manning and the staff at St. Lukes MSTI; the staff of Visions Home Health & Hospice; Ginger Hanchett; Julie Pendleton and the staff at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Jerome; John and Viki Lewis and family; her dear friends Sharon, Gay, Mel, and Ann.

Per Sandy’s wishes there will be no service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Sandra’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.