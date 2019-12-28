{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Louise Herink Vanhoozer
Sherri Davis

January 27,1958—November 1, 2019

Sandy passed away quietly in the early morning of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on January 27, 1958 at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Sandy would eventually live in Madrid, Spain, Ishbiming, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, Jerome, Idaho, Grenada, Mississippi, Declo, Idaho, Eagle, Idaho, and finally Gig Harbor in the Seattle Washington area, where she lived with her husband Phil and enjoyed the waterfront and watching eagles.

Growing up and attending school primarily in Jerome, Sandy was shy and quiet but strong and fast. She participated in sports running track and Cross Country. She also helped out with the family restaurant, Woods Cafe’ and lounge when needed. Usually in the kitchen. The cafe’ was a popular hangout in its’ time.

Beautiful and graceful as a woman, she had a kind heart, especially for those who suffered or were under-privileged.

Sandy liked to imagine and create. She expressed herself primarily through writing but also liked making jewelry and beautiful spaces in her home. She had a great sense of humor, often able to laugh in spite of circumstances.

Sandy especially loved her husband and children, kept a home for them and made them tow the line.

We are certain that Sandy is free now, transformed and enjoying a new existence, like a bird singing in the clear blue sky.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband Phil, two sons, Jared and Kellen, grandson Logan, and four brothers, Jeff, Lynn, Kevin and Greg.

