Sandra Kay Johnson

July 5, 1954—Nov. 5, 2022

BUHL — Sandra Kay Johnson, 68, of Buhl passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on November 5, 2022.

Sandra was born July 5, 1954, at the Jerome Hospital to Roy Albert Hadley and Geraldine Lee Hadley. She married Larry Johnson on October 6, 1973. Sandra was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed making people laugh but most of all she loved being around her family and friends. She loved spending summers in Idaho and winters in Texas.

Sandra was proceeded in death by her father, Roy Hadley, husband, Larry Johnson, sister, Linda Newlan, and her son-in-law, James Legg.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Katie Rutherford, and husband Justin Rutherford; son, Chris Johnson; her grandchildren: Troy Bowman, Cameron (and Sierra) Legg, and Willow Burkheart; three sisters: Cindy Patchett, Vicky Fritz, and Janet Hadley; two brothers: Danny Hadley and James Hadley; and her mother, Geraldine Hadley.

Sandra was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by everyone.

Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 Broadway Ave. N, Buhl, Idaho 83316.

