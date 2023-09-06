Oct. 20, 1938—Sept. 1, 2023

Sandra Darlene Topholm passed away on September 4, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Her family was by her side in Eagle, ID. Sandra was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Roswell, New Mexico. She was the only child to Claude and Lois Caruthers. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1956. She continued her education at Texas State College for Women.

Sandra met the love of her life (Kenneth Topholm) while he was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico. They were married on May 18, 1958. Ken and Sandra welcomed three children, Carrie, Michael, and Gregory.

Sandra and family moved from Roswell to Ely, Nevada where she worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation, then Merlyn Hoyt, White Pine District Attorney. In 1969, Ken, Sandra, and family moved from Ely to Twin Falls, Idaho. Sandra worked as a Legal Secretary for numerous Attorney’s, ending her legal career as the Administrative Secretary to the Twin Falls Magistrate Judges. Sandra returned to college receiving her BA in Secondary Education from Idaho State University. She taught American Government and Business Education at Filer High School until her retirement.

Sandra enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and drinking her beloved Coors Light with many friends and family. She loved watching sports on TV, especially her Dallas Cowboys and Boise State Broncos, yet golf was her passion. Ken and Sandra played many Idaho Couples Golf Tournaments, winning the Idaho State Championship in 1981.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Carrie Goodall (Greg); son, Michael (Donna); and four grandchildren: Cori Glauner (Brandon), Sara Dulin, Jason Topholm (Dori), Brittney Topholm; six great-grandchildren: Loren and Sydney Glauner, Ashlee Beezley and Sean Lewis, Emma and Addison Topholm, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sandra is preceded in death by her mother, Lois; father, Claude; stepmother, Pauline; husband, Ken; son, Gregory; and half-sister Linda.

The family would like to thank Keystone Hospice, neighbors, family and friends, who supported Sandra in her last few days.

There will be a funeral service honoring Sandra on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church of Twin Falls, with her burial following the service at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00—7:00 p.m., held at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls, with a rosary taking place at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly like to encourage you to make a donation to Camp Rainbow Gold; 1120 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, ID 83709.