Oct. 31, 1963—Aug. 10, 2022

RUPERT — Samuel Roberts, 58, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with his Son Colbey nearby.

Samuel was born on October 31, 1963 in Moses Lake, Washington, son of Charles Roberts and Josephine Vinson. Sam had two sons; Zeth Roberts from Moses Lake, WA and Colbey Ray Roberts from Rupert, ID.

Sam was a hard worker and owner/operator of C & S Roberts Transportation. He spent many years driving long haul and spent a lot of his time across the United States. He worked long days to provide for his greatest joy—Colbey. He took care to see that his trucking skills and business interactions were superb, and Colbey developed an interest in what his dad did.

Sam loved old muscle cars and left behind his Dodge Charger. Colbey followed in his dad’s steps — loving cars and anticipating the day he can drive.

Sam loved a lot of different types of music, including classic Rock and Roll, older country music, AC/DC, KISS, Alice Cooper, Van Halen, Tom Petty, Kid Rock, Bob Jovi, and ZZ Top.

Sam was always willing to help others. His greatest interest was in helping Colbey succeed in whatever he decided to do. Friends and family will meet in memory of Sam Saturday, August 27 at the LDS Church located at 324 E. 18th Street in Rupert.