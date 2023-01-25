Sam J. Gunderson

April 13, 1988—Jan. 19, 2023

BOISE — We are saddened to announce the passing of Samuel “Sam” Jon Gunderson, of Boise, Idaho, formerly of Burley, Idaho, beloved father, son, husband, and brother, on January 19, 2023 at age 34 in Boise, Idaho.

Sam is survived by family who loved him dearly: his wife Paulina and his precious children Kailee, Brooklyn and Jack, his parents and sister Katie, grandmothers, aunts and uncles, cousins and always Sam’s favorite, his nieces and nephews. Sam is preceded in death by his grandfathers and his uncle Doug.

Sam had the ability to light up a room with his presence, loved being around people, and could make conversation with anyone. He was easygoing and outgoing, and was simultaneously caring and strong in a rare way.

From childhood, Sam loved playing and watching sports, being on the river, building and fixing things, and spending time with family. In more recent years, being a husband and father were his greatest joys.

Life was filled with boating, biking, building Legos, remodeling projects, baking cheesecakes, smoking various meats, watching the Vikings and family time. The one thing in life Sam couldn’t fix, was his diabetes. He leaves behind many who knew him as a loyal friend, and who will miss his presence in this world greatly.

An informal gathering of friends and family will be held, 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Camp Hodia for children with diabetes or the Chris Dudley Basketball Camp for Type I youth in Sam’s honor. https://hodia.org/or https://www.chrisdudley.org/.

