Aug. 10, 1952—May 20, 2023

Salvador “Sal” Ornelas passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023 after a long illness. He was in the care of Highland Estates and Hospice Visions until the end.

He was born on August 10, 1952 in La Garita, Jalisco, Mexico. His parents were Bartolo Ornelas and Domitilia Rocha.

He was married in 1987 to Donna Munoz, a marriage that ended in 2002. In the marriage they raised two daughters, Janice Villasenor and Rosanna Chaidez.

For many years he was a migrant worker then worked for 22 years at Walmart until retirement.

He loved to take long walks and watch movies. Sal is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Sal is survived by ex-spouse; two daughters; seven grandchildren; aunts, uncles and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Sal’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful, loving staff at Highland Estates and Hospice Vision.

A celebration of Sal’s life/memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Saint Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.