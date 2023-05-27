Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nov. 22, 1937—May 16, 2023

BOISE — Sally Pat (Morgan) Fullmer, of Boise, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on May 16, 2023.

Sally began her life in Amarillo, Texas, to loving parents James and Evelyn (Jackson) Morgan on November 22, 1937. She was the third daughter behind Beverly and then Gloria. She was followed by baby brother Tent. The family moved to El Paso, TX and Sally attended Austin High School. She was names Football Queen for Homecoming in 1955. She also had her own column in the local Austin Pioneer Newspaper called “Sez Sal”.

Sally spent her life devoted to her children and was a champion of all children. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible school throughout her lifetime.

After moving from Texas to Idaho in 1980, She continued to serve the Lord through her church and earned Salutation from Twin Falls County Juvenile Probation for her volunteerism of troubled youths. She also was a “Lunch Buddy” at the local elementary school to mentor less fortunate children, making a difference in their lives even to this day! She also was involved in sending care packages to service members overseas during the Iraq War considering them her kids.

Her faith in God and strength from this faith will be an inspiration to all of us for a lifetime. Her boys have turned out to be outstanding gentlemen because of this wonderful lady. No matter what the situation was, she stood strong and unwavering through her faith. Through thick and thin she never lost her faith in the Lord.

She is survived by her three sons, Jess (Rusty), Jason, and Morgan Patteson and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Gloria Olney and 6 nieces.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be sorely missed but we look forward to seeing her again in paradise.