Dec. 10, 1934—Aug. 25, 2023

BURLEY — Sally Joan (Claypool) Taylor, 88, of Burley, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care, in Burley.

Sally was born December 10, 1934, on the Claypool homestead near Grover, Colorado, to John Claypool and Gladys (Mueller) Claypool. Her mother traveled by train to Colorado with her only son, Eugene, when he was six weeks old. He passed away when he was 14 years old from complications of Chickenpox. John and Gladys decided to have another baby, hopefully a boy, to join sisters, Betty, Mary, and Audrey. It was another girl, and her dad said “Let’s name her Sally, as there’s always been a Sally Claypool in our family.”

When Sally was one year old, her mother decided she’d had enough of the Depression and Dust Bowl on the homestead and moved her girls to Ogden, Utah, to be near her family. John lost the homestead and came to join the family the next year.

Sally was raised in Ogden and remembered growing up during WWII and the day the war ended. Sally met Nalon Taylor of Plain City, Utah, and eloped at age 16 to marry him.

They had six children, Jana, Mark, Kelly, Lana, Scott, and Lance. They moved to Dr. Weeks farm in the View area of Burley, Idaho, on January 1, 1954, in a blizzard. They eventually bought a farm in Declo and raised their family there. Grandma appreciated her good neighbors and friends during her years in Declo. She and Nalon divorced and Sally left the farm and moved to Burley. She worked at a bank and then went to work for Minidoka County, where she had the best bosses she ever had, August Bedke and Duane Smith.

During these years she was President of the Minidoka Historical Society and she and the members raised $17,000.00 to move the train depot to the current site at the museum. This was accomplished by lots of garage sales, ice cream socials, and help from the community.

Sally moved to Phoenix to be with her sister, Betty Moyes, and worked for Swift Transportation. She realized she was not a “big-city girl” after a year and returned home to Burley and bought a home.

She was always happy when she hosted the Easter-egg hunts, cooked Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, helped the kids make sugar cookies and taught her granddaughter, Chenoa, how to make pies. She truly loved her family!!

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and their husbands: Betty (Carl) Moyes, Mary (Albert) Ford, and Audrey (James) Veralde; brother, Gene Claypool; son, Kelly Taylor; and daughters: Jana Jarvis and Lana Jo Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Susan Taylor, and her four children.

She is survived by her son, Mark Taylor of Basalt, Idaho; son, Scott Taylor and children, Cody (Briana) Taylor all of Moore, South Carolina; son, Lance Taylor of Declo and children, Tiffani Taylor, Blake, and Connor Taylor all of Rupert; Tiffani’s children, Kaizlee, and Preston Parish of Albion, and Brextin Santos, Zarrick Taylor, and Taylor Cooper all of Rupert; Jana’s children, Dustin Bellem of Rupert, Brad (Amber) Bellem, and their children, Tristin, Hailey, and Brittany of Twin Falls; Kelly’s children, Matt (Ryan) Taylor and their children, Chenoa and Emmett of Burley, and Zachary (Becky) Taylor and their children, Samantha, Isaac, Bonnie, and Zachary Jr.; Lana’s children, Dillon of Hailey, and Alexandra Begley (Drew Swanson) of Vancouver, Washington; daughters-in-law, Sandra Lopez of Declo, and Dawn Taylor of Rupert; nieces, Karen Wright of Ogden, Utah, and her family, and Patrice Couch of Layton, Utah, and her family; and nephew, Jerry (Ronald) Moyes and his family of Phoenix, Arizona.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho.

Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho.