September 4, 1935 - May 2, 2022

Sadie Marie Boswell Bessire Breeding was born September 4, 1935, in Burley, Idaho to Luella and Tom Boswell. She passed away May 2, 2022 at her home. Sadie was constantly moving around in her young life and returned back to Murtaugh, Idaho, and was welcomed into the Bessire family.

Sadie graduated from Murtaugh High School and married her high school sweetheart, Glen Allen Breeding, in 1952. After graduation she worked side by side on the family farm with Glen for over sixty years.

Sadie and Glen enjoyed serving as members on the Pomerelle Ski Patrol for over thirty years. Sadie received her National Ski Patrol number and served as Patrol Leader and First Aid Advisor and Instructor. Sadie was the recipient of the NSP Outstanding Alpine Ski Patroller award in the Intermountain Division and was nominated for the same award at the National level. She and Glen taught their children and grandchildren to ski.

Sadie attended Bible Study Fellowship since its inception in Twin Falls, Idaho, serving as a Group Leader and Children's Leader.

Sadie loved her Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Crossroads Methodist Church and served in many capacities as a Lay Leader and Sunday School teacher.

Sadie is survived by her three children: Shelly (Brian) Ward, Scott (Diana) Breeding and Tamy (Doug) Perkins; six grandchildren: Cole (Rachel) Perkins, Nathan (Ashley) Breeding, Tanyn Perkins, Danielle (Andy) Stephens; Bridger (Katie) Ward and Kelsey (Alex) Shippy; five great-granddaughters, Harper Ward, Katelyn Stephens, Ember Perkins, Elise Stephens and Leena Perkins; great-grandson, Jaxsen Ward; sisters, Beulah Wilde, Dee Ann (Monte) Crawford, Susie (Kent) Foster; brothers, Glenn Bessire, Scott (Sandy) Bessire; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Pat Breeding.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Allen Breeding, her parents, and brothers: MB Bessire, Duane Bessire and Bob Boswell.

A celebration of her life will be held on May 14, 2022 at 2:00 o'clock P.M. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho.

The family would like to thank Visions Hospice & Home Health for their thoughtful, kind and loving care.