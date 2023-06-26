Feb. 25, 2014—June 22, 2023

PAUL — Ryder Steven Arthur of Paul, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 due to an ATV accident. Ryder was born to Crystal (Seamons) Arthur and Forrest Arthur on February 25, 2014 in Burley, Idaho. Ryder was raised in Paul and loved living on a farm. He attended Paul Elementary and would be entering the 4th grade this fall. He attended church in the Emerson area.

Ryder was the youngest of four brothers, Easton, Tucker and Hunter, and from day one, refused to be left out or left behind. He insisted on pulling his weight on the farm and the ranch, especially moving water, feeding his lambs and rabbits, supervising tractor work, and doing everything that anyone else could. If his brothers were doing something, Ryder would soon be in the middle of it and holding up his end, whether it was working, boxing, or coming up with a joke. Ryder also knew how to use being the caboose of the family and quickly learned how to try to get out of anything he didn’t want to do because he was “too little” or the baby.

Ryder was always ready to go anywhere and do anything. His favorite activity was fishing and if he knew someone had a driver’s license he could somehow charm them into taking him. He called Easton at college daily to find out if he was coming home to take him fishing. He also found that if he called Papa Steve and asked, “Papa, do you know what time it is?” he would get good results because before Steve could answer Ryder would let him know, “It’s fishing time!” Ryder enjoyed many activities and many friends including football, wrestling, swimming lessons or just running around on the playground at school. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, shooting guns, visiting Soda Springs and Island Park and doing any other activity with his family.

Ryder loved animals. He was his momma’s right-hand-boy feeding and caring for the bum lambs and helping with the puppies. He had a soft-spot for all the animals on the farm but really loved playing with the dogs. His dog, Winter, went everywhere with him. Ryder’s signature look was his boots constantly on the wrong feet. He was always in such a hurry to get to work or play that he didn’t care to take the time to look before he slid his feet in them. Ryder was always ready for Easton to get busy swathing or Tucker to take him with him, whatever he was doing. Ryder and Hunter were always out changing water together. You could always count on Ryder to be covered in mud after working. Even if just starting one line, he always looked like he had worked all day and moved the entire field. It usually felt like most of the field was packed back home with him.

Ryder had a real sweet-tooth yet his insatiable appetite for sweets was almost matched by his desire to learn about everything around him. Ryder was observant and curious and everywhere he went he wanted to know what things were and how they worked.

Ryder had a contagious energy and was everyone’s best friend. He could make a friend anywhere and with anyone. His joy and excitement for life followed him around. Anywhere that we went, if there were other kids and even adults, no matter their ages or who they were, Ryder would soon have new friends and be playing new games. Ryder was skilled at wiggling between Easton and his girlfriend, all while getting her to commit to taking him fishing. Perhaps he had such a way with the ladies because he could grow a mullet better than anyone else.

Ryder was the heart and the motor of our family. He loved his family and his friends ferociously and was in turn loved by so many. We will miss him and love him forever!

Ryder is survived by his parents, Crystal and Forrest Arthur and his brothers, Easton, Tucker and Hunter, all of Paul, great-grandmother, June Tyler (Cotten) of Rupert, his grandparents, Shari and Steven Seamons of Declo, and Cindy and Jerry Arthur of Paul as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all loved him immensely.

The family would like to thank the West End Fire Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Life Flight crew for their quick response and compassion as well as the many teachers, coaches, family and friends in this community who gave so much to Ryder and for their love and support during this difficult time.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral services at the Paul LDS Stake Center in Paul. Funeral Service will be held at the church on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 am. Burial services will directly follow at the Paul Cemetery.