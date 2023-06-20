Nov. 2, 1975—June 11, 2023

MERIDIAN — On June 11, 2023, Ryan Earl Jones, 47, of Meridian, ID, passed away peacefully at home after suffering a prolonged illness. His loving mother (Jan Jones) was at his side when he passed.

Born in Salt Lake City on November 2, 1975 to Earl and Janice (Swank) Jones, Ryan is the eldest of their six children.

Ryan, or Jonesy, as his friends called him, spent the majority of his formative years in Jerome, Idaho where he graduated high school in 1994. This is where he met his wife. She and Ryan moved to the Wood River Valley where he was a successful entrepreneur owning several businesses there. This is also where they had two children, Jackson and Piper, whom Ryan absolutely adored.

After he and his wife divorced, she moved to Boise to pursue an education, and Ryan followed to be close to his kids. That is where he remained for the rest of his life.

Ryan had a green thumb and loved tending his garden and having a yard that could make anyone jealous. He loved music and went to countless concerts, but he was also musically talented himself and could sit at the piano and play almost any song after just hearing it once.

Ryan grew up camping and hiking with his dad and brothers, but it was in his time spent in the Wood River that he really grew to have a love of the outdoors. He could regularly be found paddle boarding, fishing, boating, snowboarding, camping with his family, or just spending time with his beloved dog, Stella.

Ryan lived life fast and loved hard. He was known for his awesome hugs, big crooked smile, and epic BBQ’s with an invite to all. He truly had the biggest heart and held a compassionate love for all of the people he crossed paths with.

Ryan also had multiple sclerosis and was an active member of the Treasure Valley MS Community Council, as well as a board member for Treasure Valley MS Community Partners, where he volunteered his time.

Ryan is survived by his two children, Jackson and Piper, and his mother Jan, as well as five siblings: Andy, Chris, Jenny, Greg, and Wynn. He is preceded in death by his father Earl, and all four grandparents.

Ryan was loved by many and will be sorely missed. He was cremated and his ashes will be spread at a location he loved. His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with an announcement to follow.