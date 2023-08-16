Aug. 18, 1934—Aug. 4, 2023

TWIN FALLS — In Loving Memory of Ruth Stanger (Staley): A Life Full of Joy, Music, and Horses.

Verla Ruth Panting, a radiant soul born on August 18, 1934 in Afton, Wyoming, of parents Delbert Panting and Madge Butler, brought boundless joy and inspiration to everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. With a heart as expansive as the Magic Valley itself, Ruth’s life was a symphony of love, service and simple pleasures that will forever echo in our hearts.

Ruth and her family eventually moved to Kimberly, Idaho where she graduated from Kimberly High School and married Cecil Stanger on November 28, 1952. With a few short stays at a few locations within the Magic Valley, Ruth and Cecil settled on the family farm south east of Hansen where they flourished in a farming life.

While farming and raising four children, Ruth possessed a musical prowess that enriched the lives of countless individuals. As a devoted teacher of piano and organ, she shared her musical gift with generations. Her patient guidance and infectious enthusiasm created a harmonious symphony of knowledge and passion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her students.

Ruth used her loving guidance and passions in horsemanship. For over five decades she was an essential part of the Thursday Riders Club. Her enthusiasm for riding and caring for horses involved many others over those years and impacted many lives.

Beyond her equestrian pursuits and musical endeavors, Ruth’s greatest legacy lies within the bonds of family. A loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she radiated warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love. Her home was a haven of laughter and cherished memories, where every heartache could be soothed by her comforting embrace and every triumph celebrated with unbridled joy.

Ruth was married to Cecil until his death in 1998. Then, in 2002, Ruth married Gail Staley, who was a kind and loving companion for Ruth until his death in 2017.

Even as the years passed, Ruth’s spirit remained unyielding. She continued to ride horses and teach and perform music well into her 80’s, defying the constraints of time and proving that age is but a number for those who embrace life’s adventures with an open heart. Her determination to seize every moment and her ability to find beauty in the simplest of pleasures inspired all who knew her.

As we gather to celebrate Ruth’s incredible life, let us remember the melody of her laughter, the grace of her riding, and the timeless beauty of her music. Though she may have saddled her horse for the final ride, her spirit gallops on through the memories she created and the love she shared.

Ruth’s legacy lives on in the hearts of her beloved family. Surviving are two daughters: Shawna Pack of Kallispell, MT. and Kim Roper of Las Vegas, NV.; Two sons: Byron Stanger of Hansen, ID. And Craig Stanger of Kaneohe, HI. She was also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren from her union with Cecil. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Madge, along with her siblings Lina Lee, Delma, Paula, and Dee.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18 (her birthday) at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The viewing and meeting of family will be 11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Graveside service will be approximately 2:30 p.m.