Ruth Maxine (Bunn) Lackey

1931—2022

Ruth Maxine Lackey (Bunn) passed away peacefully at her son’s home in California on April 8th, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Ruth was born in the fall of 1931, in Powhattan Kansas to Claire Mae Bunn (Rosenbaum) and Donald Lee Bunn. Ruth lost her father early in childhood, and the family headed northwest during the Great Depression. They ended up in Wendell, Idaho. The family found work and decided to make it their home.

Ruth grew up in Wendell and shortly after graduating from high school met William Henry (Sonny) Lackey. They were soon married and headed southeast for Texas, where Sonny worked as a cowboy. They spent the first several years of their married life working on cattle ranches in southwest Texas and New Mexico.

Shortly after the birth of their firstborn, they headed back to the northwest and lived in both Oregon and Idaho. During that time their family added four more children. In 1970, Ruth and her family moved to Los Banos California, where her husband went to work at Wolfsen’s Feedlot.

After retirement in 1990, Ruth and Sonny moved back to Wendell Idaho. They lived there for a little over 10 years before moving to a family property near Palm Springs. After her husband passed away in 2006, Ruth left the desert and moved to Madera, California, to be near family. Finally, when her health deteriorated, she went to live with one of her sons, where she lived for four years before passing.

Ruth lived a beautiful and wonderful life. She loved to read. Her homes were always filled with books. She loved bookstores and libraries. Even though she only had a high school education, her life-long reading of substantive and varied works no doubt surpassed the reading required in most colleges.

Ruth also loved older country music, flowers, and gardening. She loved her family and friends. She was thoughtful, decent, and kind. She was a remarkable person, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Ruth was also a committed Christian and trusted Christ would carry her home when it was time.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Bill Bunn, Dale Bunn, and James Merritt. Ruth is survived by her five children, Beth McCullough (Mike), Rebecca Byrne (Dan), Doug Lackey (Renae), Darrell Lackey (Shelly), David Lackey (Heidi), and dear family friend David McCullough Jr. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial will take place in the near future. Anyone who wishes can send a gift in Ruth’s name and memory to Berean Baptist Church, 2055 E. 2950 S., Wendell ID, 83355, or the Wendell Idaho Public Library, C/O Farmers Bank, P O Box 546, Wendell, ID 83355.