May 13, 1949—Aug. 12, 2022

EDEN—Russell “Rusty” Louis Schwarz was born May 13, 1949, in Jerome, Idaho to Paul and Mary (Bodensteiner) Schwarz. Rusty entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2022.

Rusty was born and raised in Eden, where he attended school – beginning with grade school at Trinity Lutheran and graduating from Valley High School in 1967. Rusty was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, and it is where his life will be celebrated on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Rusty always said he was an electrician by trade, a farmer by choice and a mechanic out of necessity – and his career path demonstrated just that. Following high school, Rusty attended CSI where he earned his electrical license, eventually becoming a master electrician. However, Rusty’s first love was farming. Rusty and his dad (Paul) farmed for several years in the Eden area. Rusty eventually ended his working career with CH2MHill as the Regional Maintenance Coordinator.

Rusty married Nina Myers, and through that union he had three daughters – Xavria, Mandy, and Lindi. Rusty and Nina later divorced.

Rusty was an avid outdoorsman, teaching his girls to love the outdoors. Rusty spent many falls in the mountains hunting big game and on the Salmon River fishing for steelhead. In his later years he a spent time fishing the Gulf of Mexico for red fish and speckled trout and Table Rock Lake for bass. Rusty loved to hike and ride motorcycles, he has summitted Mt. Borah (Idaho’s highest peak) and Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa’s highest peak). Rusty also loved a good white water rafting trip, including an 18-day trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Rusty was a great girl dad. He taught his daughters to drive, farm, explore the outdoors, love sports, play gin, and drink beer. Above all he taught his girls to be tough, forgive, grant grace, celebrate redemption, and love Jesus.

Rusty will be missed for many reasons, but more importantly his life will be remembered for myriad reasons. Rusty was quiet, smart, kind, and fair. He lived well, loved big, and was extremely generous.

Rusty is survived by his mom, Mary Schwarz of Eden; his daughters: Xavria Schwarz (Keith Yost) of San Diego, CA, Mandy (Dan) Woodward of Branson, MO and Lindi (Paul) Bird of Ridgedale, MO. He is also survived by his two amazing sisters: Cindy (Rich) Morrison of Twin Falls and Toni (Rob) Champlin of Kimberly. Babu, as he was called, is also survived by five grandchildren: Leah and Jonah Yost and James, Kaz, and Stone Woodward; and three great-grandchildren. Rusty was preceded in death by his dad, Paul Schwarz.

Rusty’s life will be celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, ID on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.

Rusty would certainly want to thank his primary care provider Dr. Kohtz and his incredible oncology team Dr. Manning and Susie Doedyns, NP. Rusty lived several years with a chronic cancer – multiple myeloma. Dr. Manning and Susie were diligent to make sure Rusty not only lived, but enjoyed life. He was grateful for their amazing care, and so were we.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Christ Lutheran School at 7921 LaMesa Blvd., LaMesa, CA 91942 or Immanuel Lutheran School at 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Rusty valued a Christ centered education and knew the importance of developing dynamic disciples for Christ.