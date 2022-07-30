Russell Eugene McElhinney

March 15, 1946—July 25, 2022

BURLEY — Russell “Russ” Eugene McElhinney, a 76-year-old former Burley, Idaho resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 with his treasured wife by his side at Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Russell was born in Kirksville, Missouri, on March 15, 1946 to Henry Guy and Bertha Mae (Yearns) McElhinney. He was the youngest of three children and was raised in Idahome (northwest of Malta), Idaho.

Russell met his wife Samantha Jane Harvison in Burley, Idaho, while at home on military leave from the Army. After their brief encounter and his return to Germany, they became distant pen pals for almost two years. Upon Russell’s return, Roszelle Harvison, Samantha’s mother, and Russell’s sister, Margaret McElhinney, plotted a reunion at Burger Port, the drive-in restaurant where Samantha was working.

Samantha recalls the incident well because the surprise involved Russell parking at the farthest point away from where she had to serve him. She was wondering why would this guy make her walk all the way across the parking lot when there were plenty of other closer spaces! Later that year, Samantha found herself taking an even more significant walk down the aisle of the Rupert Freewill Baptist Church to marry her future soul mate! If anyone has ever heard the famously jovial Russell’s version of the story, he said they met in the bar or while touring on the road! Oh, the adventures of “Russell and Jane,” as they were fondly referred to throughout their marriage! Their ever-unfurling journey took them to Fresno, California, Shelbyville, Tennessee, back to Burley, Idaho where they met and eventually raised their three children. Then they settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2005—and never wanted to leave!

Interwoven throughout the McElhinney’s lives was Russell’s second love — country and gospel music. And he became well know for his talent as a singer/songwriter. Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash were his favorites and he always credited them for having had a strong influence on his music and song writing style. He loved ballads that revolved around stories of the early West. Russell founded his record label, Lost River Music, with his best friend Michael V. Nicholson, in 1973 and they cowrote the song, “Silent City of Rocks.” In 2001, this song was featured in the film, “A Short Walk Through Time” and was an introduction to the City of Rocks National Reserve. His song, “Queen City,” was a popular request on local radio stations in his hometown of Kirksville, Missouri, and as it turned out Marty Robbins was recording Russell McElhinney’s music at the time of Robbins death.

And even more than his love of music, Russell McElhinney always wanted to make the world as good as God created it to be. Russell toured Idaho, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri and Arizona using his music to entertain and to support the elderly through what came to be known as his ministry through music. Then back home on weekends, he would share this love for music with his family every Saturday and Sunday morning, by religiously blaring his extensive country music collection throughout the house — the earlier the better for honoring God!

Russell is known for his dry sense of humor and never-ending penchant for practical jokes. One friend recalls: “Russell loved a joke and he came in one time saying that he had gone to get chicken. He told the kid behind the counter that he wanted good chicken because the last time he bought it, it was ‘foul’. He said young girl was apologizing all over the place and was about to ask the manager to come over to help him when he confessed that it was a joke. We still laugh at that and ever since when I buy chicken I still think about that joke he pulled.” Russell is remembered for many tall-tales and witty remarks such as needing to go to the front of the line because his milk was about to expire.

Even more than his humor, Russell will be remembered by his family for instilling the value of hard work and being on time (if you’re not five minutes early you’re late), passion for classic cars, ability to try to fix anything, love and devotion to his wife, love of ghost towns and Idaho history, and his affinity for animals ! He treated every single creatureas he would his human friends—and thus it followed as night the day that they needed to be tickled in the ribs sometimes. To Russell, this included the need to playfully irritate the family’s pets while they slept. The pets loved him so much that they always seemed to laugh as much as their dear Russell!

Russell was preceded in death by his parents Henry Guy and Bertha Mae McElhinney. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Samantha Jane McElhinney; his children, Curtis Dewayne (Yi Lin Wu) McElhinney of California, Rhonda Denise (Jesse) Hunter of Germany, and Michael (Wai) McElhinney of Hawaii; his six grandchildren, Shelby, John, Samantha, Madison, Franklyn, and Pureson; and five great-grandchildren, Jace, Tristynne, Grace Lynn, Tyeson and John Jesse James; and his big brother and big sister, Carl (Paula) McElhinney of Idaho and Margaret (Gary) Detherow of Missouri.

The family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers Donations can be made in Russell’s name at the following link: