Rulon M. Whitesides

Over the years Rulon honed his skill for raising contract seed beans, barley, and alfalfa. He enjoyed feeding and trading Holstein heifers and this combination served him well.

Rulon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just about anything that got him up in the mountain air. He loved to ski, well into his 80s in fact, and passed along his passion for the sport to his children.

Rulon worked tirelessly to support his family and was quick to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. His neighbors, in turn, were happy to repay the favor. Rulon was generous and fair in his approach to family and business relationships alike. His modesty and work ethic were the foundation of his being and traits his children strive to emulate.

The last few years of Millie’s life presented a new challenge to Rulon. Her failing memory rendered her incapable of caring for him the way she had for the past 65 years. It was now Rulon’s turn to look after Millie. Witnessing his transition to care giver provided a perspective of our dad we had not seen much before. His tender mercies and dedication to our mom helped reinforce in all of us the true meaning of love and devotion. Rulon longed for a day when he could reunite with his college sweetheart and hold her close once more. We pray that he got his last wish and is again with Millie and all his loved ones that passed before him.