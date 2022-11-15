Nov. 26, 1933 - Nov. 14, 2022

WENDELL — Rulon C. Chandler, 88, of Wendell, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on November 14, 2022.

Rulon was born on November 26, 1933 in Wendell, Idaho to Farren and Ivy Chandler as the first of three sons and two daughters.

He was raised on farms in Wendell where he gained his own love for farming. He grew up participating in 4-H, FFA, and helping his dad on the family farm. He graduated from Wendell High School in 1952 along with his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Nelson. They attended BYU for one year and were married on April 24, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Carolyn was the love of his life and his best friend for nearly 70 years.

Rulon was drafted into the Army for two years and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Agronomy. They were eventually able to buy their own farm west of Wendell where they raised their family. He was a wonderful father to six children – one son and five daughters, who loved and admired him very much and a special grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. He was proud of his children and grandchildren's accomplishments and enjoyed watching them participate in sports, piano, dance, and other activities. He also took great pride in his farm and was even awarded Gooding County Farmer of the Year in 1980.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave many years of dedicated service as a disciple of Christ, well-loved Bishop, Stake President, and Temple Sealer. He and Carolyn served LDS missions in both England and New York. Rulon touched many lives with his quiet acts of kindness and love. He was respected by all who knew him for his humility, faith, and integrity.

Surviving Rulon is his wife, Carolyn of Wendell; his children: Janice (David) Brown of Twin Falls, Robyn (Doyle) Hope of Wendell, Sandi (Scott) Luttmer of Hagerman, Jill (Jeff) Terry of Stanbury Park, Utah. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Tami Chandler; his sister, Donna (Neil) Anderson of Burley; his brother, Wayne (Debbie) Chandler; his sister-in-law, Sharon Chandler; and his brother-in-law, Jay Little, all of Wendell; 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter – Sharyl; his son – Kent Chandler; his brother – Jay Chandler; and his sister – Lola Little.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. Interment will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Wendell L.D.S. Church and on Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.