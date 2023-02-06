Ruby J. Webb

Sept. 9, 1934 - Jan. 30, 2023

WENDELL - Ruby J. Webb, 88, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away peacefully Monday morning January 30, 2023 at her home.

Ruby was born in Karvel, Colorado September 9, 1934. She was the sixth of eight children of Charlie and Mary Pepper.

Ruby spent her childhood and early adult years in Colorado helping on the family farm. There she met and married the man she always claimed was the “orneriest boy” in the county. The young man was Tommy L Webb. They married in 1952 and had 3 sons - Kirk, Monty, and Todd. In 1962, they moved to Wendell, Idaho with all of their belongings and a small herd of horses and cattle.

Wendell is where Tom and Ruby raised their children and continued to expand the cattle operation with their sons for the next 50 years. Ruby took care of every duty a ranch wife could be tasked with while also keeping the home and children in order. She fed cattle, cared for horses, and irrigated the farmland. It was well known she could cook a feast to feed a large branding crew. Many folks came to lend a hand over the years just to eat the lunchtime meal prepared by Ruby. Even at 88 years of age, she made the trip up to the mountains north of Fairfield this last fall to, once again, watch the cattle be sorted and shipped. She got great enjoyment from the company of her family and their passion for what Tom and she worked so hard to create over the years.

Ruby traveled far and wide to support her husband, children and grandchildren in their lifetime participation in rodeo events from junior rodeos to PRCA competitions. Nothing filled her heart more than the pride she took in her children and grandchildren. She was full of happiness if one of them was brought up in a conversation about their achievements. She would mention that she “even got a few great grandchildren out of the deal.”

Ruby enjoyed plenty of activities away from the ranch as well. She and Tom were 4-H group leaders, she was in a bowling league, enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing, and she was a local hairdresser for several years. In more recent times, she had a yard full of the most beautiful flowers around.

Chariot racing was a favorite pastime of hers. As we all know, Ruby liked to keep things clean and tidy, and she took pride in keeping the chariot racing horses and the buggy teams looking sharp. They won several awards along the way because of her efforts.

Tom and Ruby made twenty consecutive trips to Wickenburg, Arizona for an enjoyable part time retirement during the winter months before heading back to Idaho for the busy summer of ranch work. After Tom's passing, Ruby carried on independently and continued to travel back to Wickenburg for a few more years, not willing to miss out on the sunshine and the long-term friendships she and Tom had made there.

Ruby is survived by their three children: Kirk (Stevia), Monty, and Todd (Holly); six grandchildren: Dan, Rob, Nicole, Amy, Ty, and Garrett; and twelve great grandchildren, all in Idaho. She is also survived by one brother, Albert Pepper of Colorado, and one sister, Charlotte Lawton of Wendell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Mary, husband of 59 years Tommy L. Webb, four sisters Fay, May, Lela, and Mary, and one brother Charles.

The funeral service will be held February 13, 2023 11:00 a.m. at New Life Community Church in Wendell. Burial will be in the Wendell cemetery followed by lunch at the church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.