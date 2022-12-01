April 28, 1959—Nov. 17, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Royce LeWayne Fuller, age 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away November 17, 2022, in Carey, Idaho.

Royce was born April 28, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Colleen Hurst and raised by Lyle “Gene” Wynia. Royce married the love of his life Cecilia “Patsy” Cantu February 18, 1986.

Royce loved fishing, camping, and hunting with his family and friends. Royce loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He was excited to be welcoming a new grandson in January 2023.

Royce was an amazing cook and always made way too much food for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you left hungry that was your own fault! He would say, “If the kitchen is dirty, it means you’re making something good”.

Royce was a hard worker all his life and would drop what he was doing to help someone else out.

Royce is survived by his loving wife Cecilia “Patsy” Fuller (Cantu), his children, Samuel (Katee) Fuller of Caldwell, Tessa Rodriguez (Casey Pearson) of Twin Falls, grandchildren, Karla Rodriguez (Jose Quintana), Thalia Rodriguez (Logan Sharlow), Kaden Pearson, Ryker Pearson, Kayda-Jo Pearson, all of Twin Falls, Dominic Fuller, Wyatt Fuller of Caldwell, great-granddaughter, Azriella Quintana, parents, Frank and Clara Cantu, siblings, Barry (Julie) Fuller, Eugenia Wilson, James Wynia, Kenneth Wynia, Kevin Fuller, Patty (Rex) Robinson, Jim Cantu, Frank (Shana) Cantu, Dave (Lety) Cantu, Mitch (Claudia) Cantu, Rene (Ernestina) Cantu, his beloved dog Olaf Fuller and many nieces and nephews.

Royce was preceded in death by his son, Royce Cesar (RC) Fuller, parents, Colleen and Lyle Wynia, siblings, Rick Fuller, Shanna Kennison, Kyle Wynia, Tito Cantu, great-grandparents, Samuel and Teresa Savala.

A memorial service will be held Saturday December 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Twin Falls Reform Church.