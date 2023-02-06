Aug. 25, 1933 - Jan. 29, 2023

KIMBERLY — Roy Vernon "Vern" Shaw, 89, of Kimberly, ID died Sunday, January 29, 2023 peacefully at his home.

He was born August 25, 1933 in Paul's Valley, Oklahoma, the son of Roy and Clarise Shaw.

On June 16, 1956 he married Marilyn Friesen shortly after graduating from Cal Polytechnic University.

He worked in Agricultural Chemical Sales until 1975, when he became self-employed in order to spend time as a volunteer minister for Jehovah's Witnesses. Vern and Marilyn spent 20 years (1985-2005) traveling to assist congregations in 7 different states.

He moved to Idaho in 1962 in order to raise his boys in an area where outdoor activities could be enjoyed. Vern loved the trout streams and mountains of Idaho.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn. His two sons: Tim (Rita) Shaw of Nampa, ID, Ed (Pollyann) Shaw of Bliss, ID. Also by his only grandchild - his granddaughter, Aubrey (Michael) Brown of Los Alamos, NM. His brother, J.D. (Mary) Shaw of Twin Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by both parents, and two sisters.

Cremation and arrangements are being care for by Serenity Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, ID.

A memorial service will held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burley, ID at 233 W. 3rd St. N., Burley, ID 83318 with Bryan Newberry officiating.

Zoom link: Meeting ID: 872 1704 9562/Passcode: 069928.

Vern was convinced of the bible's hope of a resurrection (Acts 24:15).

All of us wait for the day when he will once again enjoy the mountains and streams that our Creator Jehovah has made.