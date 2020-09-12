× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1932—September 7, 2020

Roy Orvill Hancock passed away Sept 7, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side after a long battle with kidney failure. Born May 2, 1932 to parents, Floyd and Martha (Proctor) Hancock in Drury, Missouri. Roy was the eldest of 3 children, sister Elva and younger brother, Dale.

He joined the army in 1952 and received an Honorable Discharge upon completion of his service.

Roy came out west in 1954 to visit Idaho and met the love of his life, Darla Stastny. They were married November 24, 1954, their union produced 4 wonderful children, Royce Ann, Lynette, Jana and Davin. Roy worked on various farms around Hansen until he was able to purchase his own land. He was an excellent farmer and steward of the land, never complaining about anything, whenever something took a turn for better or worse he would say “you just never know!”

Having 3 girls made life a bit difficult at times, but they all helped on the farm and Roy had a lot of patience, when his son came along later it took a bit of pressure off. Roy’s list of friends is too long to put down, but he cherished all of them and continued to make new ones all the time. He always had time for family outings, even if it was just a trip to Urie’s Gas Station for pop and a candy bar. We will miss him terribly.