Oct. 2, 1933—Dec. 18, 2022

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Roy Lee Lewis, passed away in his home in American Fork, Utah, on December 18, 2022, of natural causes.

Roy was born on October 2, 1933, in Walla Walla, Washington to LeRoy Edwin Lewis and Hazel Inez Baker. He was the first of three children and spent parts of his childhood visiting his grandparents in Washington and Oregon, where he grew to love nature and being in the mountains. Roy tragically lost his own father at the tender age of eleven, and now, after nearly eighty years, has been reunited with him.

Those who knew Roy witnessed his friendly disposition and his lifelong love of trains. He gained a strong work ethic in his youth working a variety of jobs including a paper route, working in a grocery store, working in a cabinet shop, picking sweet corn, and as a teenager serving popcorn, cleaning, and running the projector once a week at the local movie theater in Vale, Oregon where Roy graduated high school in 1951.

On September 30, 1953, Roy married Vivian Preston before shipping out to Korea as a Light Weapons Infantryman. Upon his return, the couple moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and Roy worked in retail at Ropers Clothing Store for a couple of years before beginning his 36-year career at Wonder Bread as a driver, salesman, and supervisor.

Roy was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1954 and was happily involved with The Boy Scouts of America, leading many young men toward the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved spending time in the outdoors and enjoyed family camping trips. Roy and Vivian had three boys together; LeRoy Edwin Lewis (1955), Gary Clifford Lewis (1956) and Clark Irwin Lewis (1964) before the two divorced in 1972.

Roy married Joyce Mecham on September 30, 1972, joining their combined families of nine children together in Paul, Idaho. Roy and Joyce had one son together, James Arleigh Lewis, in 1974.

Roy was the family videographer and cameraman, always traveling with a tripod and a camcorder and capturing birthday parties, wedding receptions, sporting events, graduations, and other special moments. After Roy retired from Wonder Bread, he continued working part time doing what he enjoyed most—driving. Roy drove a school bus for the Minidoka School District, passenger coaches for The North Side Bus Company, and hauling potatoes for JB Parsons. A devoted and loving husband, Roy moved to American Fork in 2006 to care for Joyce after she suffered a stroke until her passing in 2012.

Roy met Margaret Ann in 2012 and the two married on March 5, 2013 and were later sealed together for time and eternity in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Roy and Margaret Ann loved spending time together, going on drives or grabbing a cheeseburger at the Purple Turtle. He also loved animals throughout his life and spent many evenings watching TV with his dog, Beau, on his lap. For the last decade of his life, Roy was a constant fixture at the Clark home where Margaret Ann’s son and his family lived, where he was loved and always welcome—whether sharing stories from his time in the service or describing how Twinkies once had an expiration date of only a few days instead of months.

Roy enjoyed long drives in the mountains and listening to classical music. He loved reading national geographic and watching anything about trains. He loved singing and had a beautiful baritone voice; and he was great at harmonizing. He also had a few favorite dishes he liked to make for his loved ones, including large breakfasts and Sunday pot roast with milk gravy and mashed potatoes which he always paired with a glass of cold milk!

Roy is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Lewis, brother, Albert Lewis, children, LeRoy Lewis, Gary Lewis, Clark Lewis, and James Lewis; stepchildren, Vicky Goodwin, Larry Engkraf, Joanna Carter, Cindy Bird, Michael Engkraf, Jeanne McEwan, Platte Clark, and Tifany Allen. In addition, he leaves behind an enduring legacy that includes thirty-seven grandchildren and over forty great-grandchildren along with a wealth of relatives and friends whose lives are markedly better for having known him. He will be dearly missed.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Edwin Lewis, mother, Hazel Inez Baker, infant twin sisters, Kathryn May Lewis and Elizabeth May Lewis, infant brother, Jonathan Lewis, sister, Carol Kaye Beeson and spouse, Joyce LaRue Lewis.

Graveside Service—Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT 84010.

Rememberances can be directed to: Russon Mortuary, Bountiful, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT 84010 (801) 295-5505 www.russonmortuary.com.