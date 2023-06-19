May 7, 1933—June 15, 2023

LODI, Calif. — Roy Beams, formerly of Kimberly, Idaho, our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend passed through this life enriching all of our lives. Roy was born May 7, 1933, in Buhl, Idaho, and went to be with the Lord Jesus on June 15, 2023.

Roy attended elementary school and graduated from Buhl High School in 1951. He was a member of the Thespians and played tenor saxophone in the Pep and Concert bands. He graduated from high school in 1951 then enlisted in the Idaho National Guard where he served for two years and was honorably discharged.

Roy and his high school sweetheart Claireen McClain were married on June 28, 1951. Together they enjoyed camping, elk hunting, and travel. They covered the 48 states and Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and the South Pacific Islands. He is a current member of the Christian Life Center in Stockton, CA.

Roy worked for ARMCO Steel Corp. and later Contech Construction Products for 32 years selling road construction products throughout southern Idaho creating a host of business friends and retired in 1996 but returned to Contech to complete projects in Casper, WY, and Grand Junction, CO, St. Louis, MO, Palmer, AK and Spokane, WA until finally retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed farming his 80 acres of corn, beans, hay, cattle and horses. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and 4-H (horses).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl “Chick” and Margie Beams, brother, Tommy Beams, and first wife, Claireen Beams in 2004. He married his second wife, Dorothy Ikerd on May 31, 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Dot Beams; and her sons: Brad and Chris Henderson, step-son, Richard (Dee Anne) Ikerd, step-daughter, LaNell (Floyd) Ikerd Perry. Roy is also survived by his son, Mark (Pauline) Beams, daughter, Rinnae (Leon) Suggett, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral, 2826 Addison Ave. E., on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 10:00 am until Noon with interment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm.