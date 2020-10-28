Rowla Jean Armstrong

Jean grew up in the Pocatello and Blackfoot area. She graduated from Snake River High School. On August 19, 1952 she married Max Clare Armstrong at the Idaho Falls temple for Time and Eternity. They were married for 67 years. In Jean’s early years she discovered her passion for music. She learned to play piano on her own and later she learned to lead music. She taught piano lessons for many years. She also drove the Twin Falls School Bus for several years. She had several callings in the church that she enjoyed. Her favorite was chorister for her ward. Jean and Max served a mission at the Bishop House in Burley for 3 years. She really enjoyed serving the Lord beside her “Max”. She loved to read, sing, play piano, play games, crochet, and listen to the Tabernacle Choir.