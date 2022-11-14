Dec. 29, 1957 - Nov. 10, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Rourke Jon Veenendaal, 65, of Twin Falls passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2022.

Rourke was born to Jerry and Sigrid Veenendaal in Covina, California. He was a charming child and handsome young man who eventually moved to Idaho and met and married Tina Reynolds, they had two children, Nicole (Nikki) and Tyler. The two later divorced.

Many only knew Rourke through the lens of addiction, but he was a kind man with a dry sense of humor who loved antiques and gardening and was close with his mother Sigrid. Unfortunately, addiction does not discriminate and even with a loving family around him, Rourke struggled throughout his life. We hope you can share fun and good memories of Rourke amongst yourselves and remember the man he was on his best of days.

In honor of Rourke's life, his family asks that if you are struggling with addictions, to please seek help.

Rourke leaves behind a family that loved him, his mother Sigrid Veenendaal of Hagerman, Idaho. His children: Nicole (August) Gabiola and Tyler Veenendaal. His grandchildren: Madi, Jaeleigh, Paxton and Mateo. His brother Jan (Pamela) Veenendaal of Colorado and sister Deborah Whitaker of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Veenendaal.

In lieu of flowers, his mother Sigrid and children request donations be made to the young adult scholarship at the Jae Foundation, 1881 Poleline Rd. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.