Jan. 6, 1939—May 11, 2022

Ross Monroe Johnson, 83, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away on May 11, 2022, after battling kidney failure.

Ross was born on January 6, 1939, to Zara Walter Johnson and Sarah Idabelle Monroe in Elkhart, Kansas. After graduating from High School in Shafter, California in 1957, he served in the Coast Guard from 1957-1962. While serving in the Coast Guard, he married his childhood sweetheart JoAnn Corinne Mettler in 1958. After having three children and going to night school, he later attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science in 1972.

Ross held various jobs such as construction, professional welding and after finishing college he became a partner at Inland Crop Dusters. In 1976 he moved his family to Jerome, Idaho to farm and run Ross’ Western Wear. Eventually he built three homes in the Magic Valley.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Anyone who knew Ross knew that his family was important to him. He was a man who could tell a story and make you feel as if you lived it with him.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnn Johnson; son, Mark (Nicola) Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Connie (Ian) McLean of Le Claire, Iowa; daughter, Laura (Randy) Harbison of Jerome, Idaho; grandchildren: Alex (Shannon) McLean, Sarah Stevenson, and Joseph Stevenson; brothers: Za Walter Johnson and Clinton Henry Johnson of Colorado.

A Celebration of Ross’ Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave. E, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

