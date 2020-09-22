× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 23, 1931 ~ September 19, 2020

Our beloved Husband, father and grandfather, Ross Milton Koyle was born on September 23, 1931 and passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was born in Burley, Cassia Idaho to Ross Fielding and Emma Fay Jolley Koyle. He was the sixth in a family of 12 children. He went to school in Hazel, Burley, and graduated from Burley High School.

He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. When he returned home he farmed on the farm with his dad. Soon after he met and married Janice Doreen Bench on May 28, 1953.

They settled in Heber City, Utah where he managed the Avon Theater and Koyle family Shoe Store; in partnership with his dad.

After selling both businesses, he worked on the farm for a short while before becoming an insurance agent. He sold for 20 years for Metropolitan before starting his own agency. Rosco Insurance Service Inc. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for 12 years as a ward clerk with 5 bishops. He was stake clerk in the Pocatello Idaho North Stake for 9 years. He also served as Bishop of the 46th Ward. Then he served as stake clerk under 4 stake presidents for 18 years.