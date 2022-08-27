Feb. 28, 1963—July 24, 2022

TWIN FALLS — The world lost a brilliant, handsome, funny man on July 24, 2022.

Ross Crane was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 28, 1963.

He is survived by his wife, Teri; brother, Bill; nephews: Clint and Johnathan; and his niece, Katelyn.

Ross lived a full life with many wonderful friends and family by his side. He was a brilliant businessman, and an adventurous and very much beloved partner for Teri.

Everyone who knew him well would certainly say... “once a friend of Ross’, always a friend”. He was generous and was happy to include us all in his ride of life! He will be forever missed and loved.

As Ross was not a fan of funeral services, we had a wonderful celebration of his life on August 20, 2022.

Thanks to all who attended to celebrate in his honor and for those who could not make the trip but had us in their thoughts.

Cheers Ross!